Police in Scott seek missing person

The Scott Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping locate a missing person.

Police say 32-year-old Ella Goodie has not been seen or heard from by family members since March 9, 2022. She was last seen driving her 2012 Audi Q5 bearing Texas license plate NRN6551 on I-10 towards Texas.

Goodie is described as being 5’3” and weighing 168lbs. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket with blue pants.

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Goodie is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.

