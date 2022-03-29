State Police seeking assistance in locating Ella Goodie and her vehicle

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is assisting the Scott Police Department in attempting to locate Ella Quiana Goodie of Scott.

She was last seen on March 9, 2022.

katc

Investigators have also yet to locate her vehicle, a Black 2012 Audi Q5 SUV, possibly displaying Texas license plate NRN 6551. The vehicle license plate may have been removed.

The vehicle, they say, could also have a Lyft sticker mounted on the front windshield.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Goodie or her vehicle, please contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

Scott Police

A person of interest, Brandon Jermaine Francisco was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Missouri on a warrant out of Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

He is believed to be the last person to have come in contact with Goodie.

Francisco currently has an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court in Rapides Parish the date Goodie was last seen.

