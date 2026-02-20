LIST: Fish Fry Fridays in Acadiana during Lent

It's Lent, and you know what that means! FISH FRY FRIDAYS!
Below is a list of fish fries happening on Fridays during Lent in Acadiana. Want to add your fish fry to the list? Send us an email at news@katctv.com.
IBERIA PARISH
ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH
KC's Fish Fry-day ~ 5:00-6:30. Every Friday except on Good Friday. $12. Fried fish dinner with fries and coleslaw or $15 (Preorder only)
for Baked fish or crabcakes with etouffe on top along with green beans and potatoes
LAFAYETTE PARISH
ST. EDMOND CATHOLIC CHURCH
The Knights of Columbus Annual Lenten Fish FryDrive Through Only$12.00 Per Plate. Generous portion of fried fish, homemade potatosalad, homemade coleslaw, & buttered bread. Fish Fry Dinners every Friday, during Lent,except Good Friday. From 4:15pm to 6:30pm at the Family Center
ST. PIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Fridays during Lent (excluding Good Friday) $10 dinners, which include fried fish, coleslaw, potato salad, and $2 dessert. Drive-thru or Dine-in in the PLC 5 pm - 7 pm.
ST. MARTIN PARISH
American Legion Post # 419 will have a Fundraiser on February 27th, a fish sandwich, potato Salad and a drink for $12.00. Pickup at the old school board office located on 305 Washington St., St. Martinville from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. (This event is only on the 27th and not every Friday)
ST. MARY PARISH
ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Knights of Columbus Council 6211 Annual Lenten Fish Fry Fridays. Plates are $10. 5 to 7 pm, at the Church Hall. Find them on the corner of Jupiter Rd. and Middle Rd. in Bayou Vista. (Bring extra cash to purchase sweets)