Search efforts increase for missing Scott woman

LAFAYETTE — Shining bright above I-10 drivers will see Ella Goodie's picture. The new billboard campaign, part of an effort to bring the missing woman home.

"We did receive a call from someone who is concerned about getting her on the billboard and Bo (Sonnier) is all about community so when I approached him with it, he had no problem for us to install on I-10 he had no problem," says Annie Bell of Bass LTD. "We're all one big family."

And Ella Goodie's family and friends are also ramping up efforts to get the case more attention.

"Her presence in a room with her, you're gonna know who she is and her smile radiates throughout anything even more than her personality", says Devon Tre Norman. "I think that anybody that has seen her in the last few days or weeks would remember her."

The Village 337, part of a grassroots effort, to bring Ella home.

"We really want to make this a multi state effort, where we have state organizations, churches, businesses, and in every one of these states boots on the ground."

Pamela Thibeaux, who led with the billboard effort, hopes that more billboards will be placed along highways in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.

Anyone with information on Ella or her vehicle is urged to contact Scott Police or Louisiana Police Department.

