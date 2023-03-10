Remembering Ella Goodie...One Year Since She Vanished

March 9, 2022.

It's the one-year anniversary of Ella Goodie, a Scott woman, daughter, mother and friend, who vanished, without a trace.

Dozens of Ella's family members and friends gathered Thursday evening in the Martin Luther King Junior Center, remembering a loved one they say was taken, too soon.

Jessica Goodie is Ella's cousin. She said there's not a day that goes by that Ella's children don't miss her.

"Her laugh is infectious," Jessica said. "Anytime she's in the room, you know that she's there. And, to not have that and to not have that in our lives right now, it's hard."

According to police, Ella was last seen giving a ride to a person of interest, Brandon Jermaine Francisco, who was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Missouri, on warrants unrelated to Ella's disappearance.

According to traffic cameras, Ella was last seen driving a Black 2012 Audi Q5 SUV.

City Council Member Patrick "Pat" Lewis said it's not too late, the story can turn around for the Goodie family.

"I just want everyone as I said to have hope and keep it alive," Lewis said. "You never know. Again, if anyone knows something, somebody should know something. Please. Go to the police office or go to the family members and tell them what you know. That's how we can solve this tragedy."

The community gathering was not exclusive to the Goodie family — attendees also united in prayer and song to spread awareness about Deion Declouette, who has been missing since Feb. 18, 2022, Nathaniel Lee Melancon, who has been missing since March 29, 2022, Rakim Celestine who was last seen by family on Feb. 7 and others.

If you have any information regarding these persons, please contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.

Anyone interested in donating to Ella's family, is encouraged to send donations to the GoFundMe, below:

Fundraiser for Armani Essence Goodie by Anna O’Neal : Setting Up Success for Armani (gofundme.com)

