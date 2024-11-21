Mansura man indicted in Ella Goodie case

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a federal grand jury in Lafayette has returned an indictment charging Brandon Jermaine Francisco, 38, of Mansura, Louisiana, with carjacking resulting in the death of Ella Goodie.

Goodie has been missing for two years. Francisco has been a person of interest in the case since early on in the investigation. To read some of our stories about the case, click here, here, here and here.

In addition to the one count of carjacking resulting in death, the indictment charges Francisco with one count of using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of flight to avoid prosecution.

The indictment alleges that on or about March 9, 2022, Francisco, with the intent to cause death and serious bodily harm, took a 2012 Audi Q5, 2.0T, Sport Utility Vehicle from the victim, E.G., by force, violence, and intimidation, resulting in the death of the victim. It is also alleged that on or about March 9, 2022, Francisco knowingly used and discharged a SCCY handgun, Model CPX-1, 9mm caliber firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, which in this case is carjacking.

It is further alleged in the indictment that Francisco possessed the SCCY handgun, Model CPX-1, 9mm caliber with four rounds of ammunition on or about March 25, 2022, knowing he had previously been convicted of a felony crime.

The indictment also alleges that from on or about March 9, 2022, until on or about March 25, 2022, in the Western District of Louisiana, Francisco traveled in interstate commerce with the intent to avoid prosecution under the laws of the State of Louisiana for a crime punishable by death under the laws of the State of Louisiana.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, Francisco faces a sentence of up to life in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000, or both. An arraignment and initial appearance will be scheduled for Francisco at a later date.

The case is being investigated by the Louisiana State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys John W. Nickel and Casey N. Richmond.