Ella Goodie case turned over to the District Attorney

State Police investigators have turned over the homicide case of Ella Goodie to the District Attorney's Office.

When the case file was turned over to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney, the only person of interest was Brandon Francisco, and it was still considered a homicide, a State Police spokesman said.

We've reached out to the DA for more information.

Ella Goodie was 32 when she disappeared. She has not been seen since March 9, 2022. Her children were 13 and 14 years old when she vanished after telling them she was driving someone to Houston; at that time she was a rideshare driver.

Her vehicle was spotted in north Texas, and eventually located in Missouri. The man she allegedly was driving, Brandon Francisco, was arrested in Missouri as well - on an outstanding warrant in another case. He was extradited back to Avoyelles Parish, where he pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for that charge.

