Billboard goes up to aid in search for Ella Goodie

As the search for Ella Goodie continues, more and more members of the community are coming together to help find her.

The goal of Lafayette NAACP President Marja Lynn Broussard and thousands of others is simple: Find Ella Goodie and bring her home.

"The goal is to get Ella's picture out, as a missing person since March 9th, to every city and state in these united states," said Broussard. "Because she could be anywhere."

Goodie's brother, Arthur said he wants everyone to know that the search is still on.

"Let everybody know that we're still searching," he said. "We want everyone to continue to search, and we're not gonna stop til we bring Ella home."

To aid in the search, a billboard donated by Bass Limited has gone up along I-10 West and the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette. It might seem simple, but law enforcement said it may pay off in a big way.

"The use of billboards in dealing with Miss Ella Goodie, is a good thing," said Trooper Derek Senegal. "There's more awareness, and it might be better than what we're putting out on social media and on broadcast media."

It's hoped by those involved in the search that other sign companies from Acadiana to Missouri will also donate a number of billboards.

Trooper Senegal said the more awareness the better.

"It's a note to the public," he said. "We are seeking help from you."

