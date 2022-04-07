Person of Interest in Ella Goodie disappearance now in Rapides Parish custody

Brandon Jermaine Francisco, the person of interest in Ella Goodie's disappearance, is back in Louisiana.

According to an arrest record, Francisco was booked into the Rapides Parish jail on Wednesday night

He is being held in the Rapides Parish Detention Center

Francisco has had an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court in Rapides Parish the date Ella Goodie was last seen. His arrest in Rapides is not related to Goodie's disappearance.

In March, Francisco was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Missouri.

Family members say Goodie was giving Francisco a ride to Houston. Her SUV was found last week, but still no sign of the missing Scott woman.

