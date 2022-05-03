State Police say Ella Goodie case transitioning to a homicide investigation

Louisiana State Police say they are now transitioning the Ella Goodie case from a missing person's investigation to a homicide investigation.

Troopers say the change is based on investigative techniques and witness statements. Further details on the reason were not provided. The State Police say they will continue to work with the Scott Police Department, the St. Joseph Police Department in Missouri, and other agencies.

Officials continue to investigate the disappearance of 33-year-old Ella Goodie who has not been seen since March 9, 2022.

Anyone with information regarding Ella Goodie is encouraged to contact the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient, anonymous, and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

Last month, State Police were searching an area off I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish. Read more here

