State Police searching rural Jeff Davis Parish for evidence in Goodie case

Louisiana State Police have been searching a rural area near Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish today, looking for evidence in the Ella Goodie case.

A spokesman for Troop D confirmed that investigators are searching the area for evidence in Goodie's disappearance.

State Police and search groups gathered south of I-10 near Iowa, LA on Monday. Volunteers are believed to have been searching the rural area off the roadway for any evidence for most of the day.

State Trooper Derek Senegal said the last known coordinates from a cell phone led officials to search the area for Ella Goodie. So far nothing has been found.

They will be back in the area on Tuesday.

Goodie, 33, of Scott, was last seen on March 9. Law enforcement and family have been searching for her since that time. It is believed that she was working as a ride share driver when she drove a man to Houston on that date. Her vehicle was captured returning to Louisiana later that day, but has since been located in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Also in St. Joseph, federal authorities arrested a man named Brandon Francisco, who authorities have said was the last person Goodie drove before she disappeared. He was arrested on a warrant out of Bunkie for his failure to appear in an unrelated case. So far, authorites have not released what information - if any - they have received from him about her.

