Complete Coverage: KATC's stories, videos and photos of the Jolivette funeral

Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette, 35, died in the line of duty last week during a hostage situation in Jeanerette.

Jolivette was a veteran of the Opelousas Police Department in his hometown, and had served in the Lafayette Police Department for more than 11 years. He was a patrol officer, a detective, participated in the SWAT Negotiator Team and the Explorer Program, worked as a School Resource Officer, and was a member of the Honor Guard. He is survived by his wife, four children, parents, siblings and a host of relatives, friends and fellow law enforcement officers. To read his full obituary, click here.

His funeral was held in Opelousas on August 1, 2024.

Videographer Taylor Bonin put together this montage of scenes from the event:

Jolivette Video Wrap

