Remembering Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette and everything he gave

Today, our community is mourning the loss of a beloved Lafayette police officer.

But, Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette was so much more than that—a husband, a father of five beautiful children, a son and a loyal neighbor to us all.

In all of these roles, he will be dearly missed.

Courtesy of Mary Jolivette

On Thursday, July 25, Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette lost his life in the line of duty.

The line of duty it seems he was born to serve.

Cpl. Jolivette grew up in a home that valued community, as his mother worked within the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's office for many years and made a difference of her own.

Chad Pitre

Cpl. Jolivette's immense passion for protecting and serving his community drove him into law enforcement at a young age.

His commitment began at the Opelousas Police Department's Junior Police Academy and was unwavering throughout the rest of his journey.

As soon as he could, Cpl. Jolivette officially joined the force, diving headfirst into his career that has undoubtedly had a lasting effect on everyone in his path.

His passion and desire to make an impact led to his service as a school resource officer, where his protection and love was extended to the children of Lafayette.

During his 11 years as an officer with the Lafayette Police Department, Cpl. Jolivette touched many lives.

He is remembered for his good-heartedness.

His knowledge and wisdom.

His sacrifice.

The community he served is now coming together to honor him and his life's work.

After everything he gave, we take the time now to remember his name.