Cars line the streets for funeral procession of Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Flags flew at half-mast on Thursday, Aug. 1 to honor fallen Lafayette officer, Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette. A funeral procession made its way from Our Savior's Church in Opelousas to Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetary.

Vehicles lined the parking lots down Moss St. in Lafayette, as people watch the procession make its way past the Precinct 4 building. KATC spoke with several community members who attended the procession; here's what one woman had to say about why she attended:

"Just to pay respects, to show respects for not only the fallen officer, but also for his family. I didn't know him personally—I know of him—but I just think that's the least we can do is just show respect, and thank everyone in uniform. Give 'em thanks, thank them for all they do for us."

Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette was laid to rest during a private ceremony, reserved for close friends and family only.