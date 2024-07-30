'I’m proud to be his daughter’: Remembering Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette through the eyes of his family

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette- a devoted, husband, father, and police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice. His family and friends exclusively spoke with KATC to give insight about the man behind the badge.

"Every morning, he followed the same routine—putting on his uniform, his vest, his gun belt, and his shoes, and then unlocking his gun box," said Alexis Jolivette, Jolivette's wife. Alexis described this daily ritual of her husband, Corporal Jolivette, who took great pride in his work. Among his most treasured possessions was a Father's Day gift—a 'warrior rack'—displayed in their bedroom. "He always wanted his uniform displayed when he walked in and when he walked out," said Alexis.

Alexis and Segus Jolivette’s love story began in junior high school. She said that Segus had always aspired to be a police officer, a passion he shared with their five children, including their eldest daughter, Ajah. "If you asked him about his job right now, he would have a big smile and say, 'Alright, let me tell you," said Ajah. Jolivette served three years with the Opelousas Police Department and eleven years with the Lafayette Police Department. His sister-in-law, Alison Bates, notes that Jolivette's three sons aspired to follow in his footsteps, "Every Halloween, dress-up day, and career day at school, they wanted to be officers." These are the moments that filled Jolivette with pride. "It was a very proud moment for him to see his children be proud of him. His biggest accomplishment was seeing us proudly call him 'Dad," said Ajah. One memorable moment for Ajah was her recent high school graduation, "I remember his scent, his laugh, and seeing him standing there smiling and dancing when I walked out of the Cajundome. It’s a moment I will always cherish."

Outside of work, Jolivette enjoyed working out in his gym, fishing, cutting grass with his kids, and having movie nights with his family. Ajah describes her father as always smiling and trying to make others laugh. His personality made a significant impact on many lives. "The feeling he left people with is his greatest impact," said Adrienne Cesar, Jolivette's sister-in-law. Ajah added that he loved serving others, He found true joy in helping and giving to others, and he did that with his family. He took good care of his mom."

As the oldest of two sons, Jolivette’s mother, Mary Jolivette, shared, "Segus was a good man. He died a hero's death, and I couldn’t be prouder of that. I always told my kids, 'Whatever you do, be the best,' and he was." "I’m very proud to say that I’m his daughter and that he’s, my father. I hope to live up to his legacy one day," said Ajah.

Ajah expressed that she would miss talking with her dad. The greatest lesson he taught her, which she will cherish most, is that you don't have to be perfect to make a difference, "He never stopped trying. From the day I was born until the end, he always showed up for me."

For information on Sr. Cpl. Jolivette's funeral services click here.