Vigil, Funeral Arrangements set for Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette

The Lafayette Police Department has released details of several events planned this week for Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette, a Lafayette Police Officer who died last week in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, July 30, there will be a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette Police Department on University Avenue in Lafayette.

The vigil is open to the public.

There will be a private visitation on Wednesday for family.

The funeral, which is open to the public, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Our Savior's Church, Opelousas Campus, 202 Our Savior Church Blvd, Opelousas, LA 70570

There also is a fundraiser on July 31 at both locations of Deano's Pizza. Organizers say 15 percent of all sales will go directly to Jolivette's family.

