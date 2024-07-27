Former colleagues mourn fallen Corporal Segus Jolivette

OPELOUSAS — A procession was held for fallen Lafayette Police officer, Corporal Segus Jolivette Friday afternoon.

Police from multiple agencies assisted as they escorted Jolivette's body back to his hometown in Opelousas. Jolivette's body rests at Melancon's funeral home.

KATC spoke to former colleagues who say Jolivette was devoted to his job. He leaves behind a legacy of love and servitude.

"It knocked to me down to my knees when I realized the unimaginable pain that his wife, Alexis, and kids are going through," said former Opelousas Police Chief Perry Gallow.

Gallow says Jolivette, was an officer that will be remembered for his courage, bravery and passion to serve.

Jolivette began his career with the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), joining the Junior Police Academy in the early 2000s. He worked his way up, becoming a reserve officer and then working patrol under former Chief Gallow in 2010.

Four years later, he would leave to join Lafayette Police to work as a negotiator.

"It's so heartbreaking to know that this young man that we all care about and that I have known since I was a child; the sacrifices that his family made, knowing his occupation, can not go unnoticed," said Gallow.

Former colleague and OPD officer Herbert Levier remembers Jolivette's captivating spirit during the times they worked together.

" I will never forget that smile on his face, happy-go-lucky kind of guy. The last time I saw him, he was trying to recruit me to come work for the Lafayette Police Department," said Levier.

Jolivette was killed Thursday afternoon after responding to a call to help assist in a stand-off situation in Jeanerette.

"He was just living his dream," said Levier.

Family, friends, colleagues, state and local officials all took to Facebook to pay tribute to Jolivette.

In a post on Facebook, the Opelousas Police Department wrote:

In Memoriam: Officer Segus Jolivette

It is with profound sadness that the Opelousas Police Department announces the untimely passing of Officer Segus Jolivette. Officer Jolivette was a dedicated member of our law enforcement family who tragically lost his life.

Officer Jolivette's journey with us began in our Junior Police Academy with Opelousas Police Department. He displayed an early passion for law enforcement, participating in several ride-alongs with the Opelousas Police Department (OPD). After graduating, he proudly joined OPD as a patrolman. Over the course of four years, Officer Jolivette served our community with unwavering dedication and professionalism. His commitment to his career and his desire to make a greater impact led him to join the Lafayette Police Department, where he continued to serve with distinction.

Chief Graig LeBlanc, along with the entire Opelousas Police Department, extend our deepest condolences to Officer Jolivette's family, friends, and colleagues. His legacy of service and dedication will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched throughout his journey.

Officer Segus Jolivette will always be remembered for his bravery, his kindness, and his commitment to making our community a safer place. We honor his memory and thank him for his service.

Rest in peace, Officer Jolivette. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"We lost a fine young man, a father, a family man, a sibling, a community servant. If I could talk to him one last time, I would tell him thank you for sharing this occupation with me that I love so much, and job well done my friend," said Gallow.

Funeral services have not been announced but we will keep you updated here on KATC.com and on air when that information becomes available.

