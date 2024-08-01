The funeral service for Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette will begin Thursday, August 1, 2024, at Our Saviors Church, 202 Our Savior Church Blvd, Opelousas, LA 70570. This service is open to the public. Click the link to watch the funeralkatc.com/live.

The service starts at 1:00 p.m. A large procession back to Lafayette will follow. Upon the completion of the funeral procession, the day's services will conclude. The gravesite where Sr. Cpl. Jolivette will be laid to rest will be a private ceremony reserved for immediate family and close friends only.

During the procession in Lafayette motorists can expect heavy traffic between the times of 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Citizens traveling on the roadways should seek alternate routes due to several city streets and highways being shut down.

The procession will enter the city limits of Lafayette on I-49, turning onto East Pont Des Mouton Road, proceeding southbound on Moss Street, westbound on West Willow Street, southbound on University Avenue, turning onto West Pinhook Road until it reaches its end past Kaliste Saloom Road. Intersections will be blocked off as the procession passes and re-opened shortly after. Please understand the situation and have a secondary route planned if traveling during this time frame.

