Community Foundation of Acadiana reactives Fallen Heroes Fund

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Community Foundation of Acadiana has reactivated the city of Lafayette Fallen Heroes Fund to assist the family of Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette following his death.

The organization issued a press release on the fund and how residents can donate:

Donors who have funds at CFA and members of the public can make donations online, can mail in a check, or can donate via ACH by visiting cfacadiana.org/FallenHeroesFund.

The City of Lafayette Police Department Fallen Heroes Fund was originally established in 2017, following the tragic death of Cpl. Michael Middlebrooke, to provide some financial relief to any family of an LPD officer or employee, killed or wounded in the line of duty.

President and CEO of Community of Foundation, Missy Andrade says, “The way that the fund works is really to offset existing debts for the family which as we all can imagine, losing a loved one, losing a provider."

"There’s a lot to think about and take care of. That is our goal this go round, that the dollars raised will be used to take care of those existing obligations."