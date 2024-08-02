Local law enforcement honor the legacy of Sr. Cpl Segus Jolivette at his funeral

Thousands of people filled Our Savior's Church in Opelousas to pay their respects to fallen Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette of the Lafayette Police Department.

"If he could come back right here and stand before me, I'd shake his hand and give him a hug and say job well done,” said Port Barre Chief of Police Deon Boudreaux.

Local, state, and out-of-state agencies, all have a tie to Jolivette.

Boudreaux said he worked with him a time or two in the parish and honored his dedication to serving.

"Segus was certainly a cop among cops, a man among men when it comes to his career and I expect nothing less than what we have here today,” Boudreaux said.

He will remember Jolivette for his bravery.

"He's a brave man,” Boudreaux said.

“He’s a hero in my book and our prayers are certainly for his family, his agency, and all of us in the blue family."

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said there's one thing in particular that stood out about Jolivette—his high spirits.

"Every time I've ever spoken to him or had any type of dealings with him, that smile was the first thing you see on him, and that can-do attitude was always projected from him,” Anderson said.

“And man, what a great great loss. Not only to that agency Lafayette Police Department but to our whole community."

For both chiefs, there was a sense of togetherness in the large crowds of those who work in the line of duty.

"In the law enforcement world we actually are one big family, you know no matter what agency you work for, when a tragedy like this happens it hurts all of us,” Boudreaux said.

“We know when we sign up this could happen, but we don't want it to happen."

"I'll tell you, to see officers from every corner of the state, from outside of this state, so many that hold that thin blue line each and every day are here to pay their respect, and I know for my agency Carencro Police Department, we truly just want to help Lafayette Police Department in any way they need right now to help them get through these tough times,” Anderson said.

The funeral was followed by a large procession to Lafayette.

