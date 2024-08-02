"A piece of Opelousas is gone": Fellow LEOs bid farewell to Sr. Cpl Segus Jolivette

OPELOUSAS — Hundreds of people, from officers across the state and the parish to colleagues, family, and friends, gathered at Our Saviors Church Thursday to say goodbye to Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Law enforcement filled the church parking lot as early as 10 am Thursday.

One of those officers was Opelousas Deputy Marshall Peter Guidry, a friend and former colleague of Jolivette.

"What he was was such a dedicated officer. Even when he was young, he wanted to work in law enforcement; as everyone knew, this was the career he would be in," said Guidry.

Watching his friend being laid to rest hit very close to home.

"It's very overwhelming to see this, but some, this may be their first time but not for me; I have been to multiple police funerals, and one that struck me very close to home was Cpl Henry Nelson with the Sunset Police Department about eight years ago. He was shot and killed in the line of duty, and he was a close friend of mine," said Guidry.

"My heart aches," said former Mayor of Grand Coteau Shaterral Johnson. She shares the same tragic story with Guidry; her sister Shameka Johnson also was killed during the 2015 standoff that let Nelson dead.

"It is a horrible situation. I wouldn't wish this on anybody," said Johnson.

Since she's also related to the Jolivette family, she says this opens old wounds.

"I feel bad for my little cousins and cousin Mary; He was not just a police officer. He was a loving person, excellent, kind, and caring. He would help everybody. Look at all the love that was shown from the guy running in Florida to the paintings," said Johnson.

Family friend and city attorney Randy Wagley has known Jolivette for twenty-five years and recalls his joyful spirit.

"He is a person I've known as a young child who has passed in and made my heart happy. Did everybody remember the smile because it was always there, and Tito's love and outpouring for the family were wonderful? I didn't look forward to today, but I can only imagine what it is for them," said Wagley.

"They lost more than just an officer; they lost a piece of Opelousas. That is one way I can put it: a piece of Opelousas is gone," said Guidry.

