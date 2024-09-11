LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Hurricane Francine set to make landfall in Louisiana

HURRICANE RESOURCES



Hurricane Francine Intermediate Advisory Number 9A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

7:00 PM CDT Tue Sep 10 2024

FRANCINE BECOMES A HURRICANE.

LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS EXPECTED

TO BEGIN IN LOUISIANA ON WEDNESDAY

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Sabine Pass Texas to the Mississippi/Alabama Border

* Vermilion Bay

* Lake Maurepas

* Lake Pontchartrain

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* The Louisiana coast from Cameron eastward to Grand Isle

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain, including metropolitan New

Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Texas and Louisiana coasts east of High Island to Cameron

* East of Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

* Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain, including metropolitan New

Orleans

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 7:00 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the center of Hurricane Francine was

located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 94.8 West. Francine is

moving toward the northeast near 10 mph (17 km/h). A faster

northeastward motion is expected tonight and Wednesday. On the

forecast track, Francine is anticipated to make landfall in

Louisiana Wednesday afternoon or evening. After landfall, the center

is expected to move northward into the Mississippi Wednesday night

and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h)

with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected through

Wednesday morning. Francine is expected to weaken quickly after it

moves inland.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) east of

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140

miles (220 km) from the center.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane

warning area Wednesday afternoon, with tropical storm conditions

arriving in the warning area Wednesday morning. Hurricane

conditions are possible in the Hurricane Watch area Wednesday

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area along

the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama Wednesday

and Wednesday night.

RAINFALL: Francine is expected to bring storm total rainfall of 4

to 8 inches, with local amounts to 12 inches across eastern

Louisiana, Mississippi, far southern Alabama and the western

Florida Panhandle through Friday morning. This rainfall could lead

to considerable flash and urban flooding.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall associated with

Francine, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total

Rainfall Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?rainqpf and the Flash Flood Risk

graphic at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?ero.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA to Port Fourchon, LA...5-10 ft

Vermilion Bay...5-10 ft

Port Fourchon, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River, LA...4-7 ft

Cameron, LA to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA...3-5 ft

Pointe a la Hache, LA to MS/AL Border...3-5 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...3-5 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding

depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and

can vary greatly over short distances. Storm surge is not expected

to pose a threat to the risk reduction system levees. However,

there may be some overtopping of local levees. For information

specific to your area, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service forecast office.

For a complete depiction of areas at risk of storm surge

inundation, please see the National Weather Service Peak

Storm Surge Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?peakSurge.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible Wednesday into Wednesday

night across parts of southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi,

southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.

SURF: Swells generated by Francine are affecting much of

the northern and northwestern Gulf Coast. These swells are likely

to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please

consult products from your local weather office.

🚨Francine has been upgraded to a hurricane.🚨



🚨Francine has been upgraded to a hurricane.🚨

Residents of Louisiana, it's crucial to prepare now.

