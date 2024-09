Most coastal Louisiana residents have been through several hurricanes, but that doesn't mean you get used to them.

Often, an approaching storm and the news coverage surrounding it can bring up bad memories of past storms, and the trauma you suffered.

If you need it, there is free, immediate emotional support available. You can get judgment-free, confidential care via call, text or chat. To call, dial 988. You can access texting or chat by visiting the 988 website here.