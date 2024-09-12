Sunshine slowly emerges behind Francine

Daniel Phillips

After a busy couple of days in the Weather Lab I'm very happy to report a return of quiet, dry conditions across Acadiana.

Lingering clouds from Francine will clear through the day on Thursday and sunshine will eventually start to emerge.

A steady breeze from the north will help push in some drier air and relatively cool conditions are expected with highs just getting to the low 80s.

The northerly winds will help push tides back a little but expect there to still be some minor coastal flooding through the day, but returning to normal by the weekend.

Lows the next few night will comfortably sit in the upper 60s and there's plenty of sunshine on the way.

It's even nicer to be able to say that this period of sunny weather will last through most of next week as a quieter pattern takes hold.

Highs will be back near 90 by the weekend but dewpoints are expected to stay fairly manageable.

Even more good news is that while the tropics still are active out in the basin Louisiana will get a chance to catch its breath.