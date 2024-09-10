Shelters open in Acadiana

A few shelters are opening in Acadiana for residents during Tropical Storm Francine.

Lafayette Parish

A shelter will open at 4 pm September 10 at the Dupuis Recreation Center in Brown Park in Lafayette.

St. Landry Parish

In preparation for Tropical Storm Francine, St. Landry Parish Government will open a Last Resort Shelter for residents concerned about their safety. The shelter will be located at the Yambilee Building, 1939 West Landry Street, Opelousas, LA, and will open at 6:00 AM on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Residents are encouraged to check with family or friends for shelter alternatives if they are concerned about flooding, as the Last Resort Shelter should be used only if no other options are available.

If you plan to stay at the shelter, please bring any necessary personal items, including:

● Blankets

● Medications

● Hygiene products

● Other essentials for the night

This shelter is intended as a last resort option, and space is limited. We urge residents to prioritize staying with friends or relatives if possible. For more information or updates, please follow St. Landry Parish Government's social media pages or call our office at (337) 948-3688.

