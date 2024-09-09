Sand bag information here

We will be posting information about where residents can pick up sand bags as we receive it from local agencies.

If you have details about sand bags that you don't see here but want posted, please send that information to news@katctv.com

Here's what we have so far, arranged by parish:

CAMERON PARISH

Here are the sandbag locations:

- BIG LAKE BALL FIELD 180 BIG LAKE HWY

- CAMERON BARN 153 LEBLANC RD

- GRAND CHENIER BARN 205 RECREATION LN

- GRAND LAKE BARN (EIGHTY ACRES RD) 10090 GULF HWY

- HACKBERRY BARN 105 PARISH RD

- JOHNSON BAYOU BARN 881 SMITH RDG.

- KLONDIKE BARN 432 VETERANS MEMORIAL

- LOWRY FIRE STATION 460 LOWRY HWY

- MURIA FIRE STATION 125 MURIA RD

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Sandbags are available in Lafayette Parish. All locations are self-bagging, and residents must bring their own shovels and manpower. Sandbag locations include 400 N. Dugas Road (off North Univerity) and 130 Park Lane, which is Picard Park. Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door. The maximum number of sandbags per household is 20.

Carencro residents can pick up sand bags behind the Community Center on University Avenue. There is a blue box behind the center that has the bags and ties in it; bring your own shovel to fill your bags.

Broussard officials say sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

• Broussard City Hall - 310 E. Main St. (behind dumpsters)

• Deer Meadow Subdivision - corner of Deer Meadow Blvd. and Myette Point

• Broadview Dr. – by the Broussard Community Center

These sandbag stations are self-bagging and are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed. While the sand and sandbags are a free service, residents will need to supply their own shovel and manpower. Starting TODAY, DO NOT place trimmed branches or yard debris at the road for pick up until after the storm has passed. As of now, Waste Management garbage service will run as normal.

IBERIA PARISH

Parish residents:

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announces, due to the potential of rain in the next several days, that sand and sand bags are available at the following locations:

· B.O.M Fire Station

· Grand Marais Fire Station

· Coteau Fire Station

· Delcambre water tower

· Loreauville City Park

· Lydia Fire Station

· Jeanerette at Fire Department

· Rynella Fire Department

Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags. If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.

City residents:

Sandbags will be available at the Acadian Ballpark (401 N. Landry Drive) on Monday September 9, 2024. Shovels will not be provided, and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags at this location. The city is asking residents to please enter on Landry Drive and exit on Halphen Street for flow of traffic. If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Sandbags are available for pickup today at the Yambilee Building, located at 1939 W. Landry Street in Opelousas. Distribution will continue from now until 7:00 PM Monday. Residents are urged to check with their local municipalities before seeking sandbags. Sandbags will be delivered from the parish to cities and villages. Please contact your mayor's office or the police jury office for further instructions.

Anyone unable to come out for sandbags, contact Parish Government for assistance at (337) 948-3688.

Church Point: Sand bags will be available at the Town Barn, 411 POW MIA Drive tomorrow (Tuesday) from 1pm until 6pm. Please bring your own shovel to fill your bags. Sandbags and sand will be provided free of charge. We will have a town employee there to assist the elderly and handicapped. Limit 3 sandbags per door. Must show ID and reside in the city limits of Church Point. If you live outside of the city limits, please contact the Acadia Parish Police Jury for more info about sandbags. Please continue to monitor this weather situation, and we will also continue to update you on Facebook as needed or our texting platform. If any Church Point resident is not in the system yet, click the link to join https://bit.ly/3U0ov2J [bit.ly] or text the word ‘join’ to 1 855 483 9629.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Commencing at noon today, September 9, 2024, the sand bag distribution sites listed below will be activated. Please bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags. There is a limit of 25 bags per vehicle. Normally, it takes only 6 bags to secure a door.

Sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Ruth Barn – 1035 Ruth Bridge Highway, Breaux Bridge

South Barn – 1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road, St. Martinville

Paul Angelle Park – 2458 Cecilia Senior High School Road, Breaux Bridge

Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park – 1028 Catahoula Highway, St. Martinville

Coteau Holmes Park – 1860 Coteau Holmes Highway, St. Martinville

Doiron Memorial Park – 3257 Highway 70, Morgan City

Belle River Volunteer Fire Station – 1207 Highway 70, Pierre Part (on the levee across Highway 70)

Sandbags will be available:

Monday (9/9/24): noon till 7 p.m.

Tuesday (9/10/24): 7 a.m. till 7 p.m.

Wednesday (9/11/24): 7 a.m. till weather allows

Thursday (9/12/24) if needed: 7 a.m. till 7 p.m.

Should assistance be needed, please contact the Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2808.

VERMILION PARISH

Sandbag pickup locations for Abbeville, Delcambre, Erath, Gueydan, Kaplan, and Maurice Residents:

• City of Abbeville Residents: 1811 Godchaux Street

• City of Kaplan Residents: 401 South Herpin Street

• Town of Erath Residents: Erath City Hall - 115 West Edwards

• Town of Gueydan Residents: Gueydan Water Plant - 801 8th Street

• Town of Delcambre Residents: Old Car Wash at St Peter and Church Street

• Town of Maurice Residents: Next door to the Police Station - 114 W Corrine St

Please bring a valid ID showing your address inside the city limits.

If you reside outside the city limits of any of the towns above, starting at 12 p.m. today, you can still get sandbags at the LSU AgCenter located at 1105 W. Port St, Abbeville.