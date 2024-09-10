Utility companies share preparation information

Acadiana's utility companies are getting ready to deal with the damage expected in the wake of Hurricane Francine.

Here are some links to power, traffic and other information:

Here's what the power companies have sent us so far. We'll update this as we receive new information from them.

SLEMCO

SLEMCO is making preparations for what is expected to become Hurricane Francine, ahead of its predicted landfall somewhere along Louisiana’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday. With a little more than 48 hours to go before Francine’s arrival, current track projections indicate that SLEMCO’s service area will likely take a direct hit.

The company is ready with extra materials and equipment. Electric contractors have been brought onboard to help SLEMCO employees restore power knocked out during the storm.

All customers should make immediate plans and be prepared. Current predictions indicate a strong Category 1 hurricane or possibly stronger, as it reaches Louisiana’s coastline. Some storm models indicate a possible period of rapid intensification is possible before landfall.

SLEMCO crews will work outages as Francine moves in, until winds make it unsafe to continue. That’s typically about 30-35 mph. After the storm passes, crews will begin working outages as soon as winds die down to that same threshold.

“Everyone should be checking supplies and making an evacuation plan now for their family,” said SLEMCO Spokesperson Mary Laurent. “Because of expected storm surge, evacuating is particularly important for those in low-lying areas. Additionally, those who have medical conditions and rely on power for medical equipment should plan to be self-sustaining for an extended timeframe.”

SLEMCO provides power to over 118,000 customers in Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion Parishes.

CLECO

Cleco continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Francine.

In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has secured approximately 1,700 distribution and transmission contractor resources, including line mechanics, damage assessors and vegetation specialists.

“We’re also closely following our Emergency Response Plan by setting up staging areas to house materials and supplies, securing lodging for out-of-area workers, and making sure specialized equipment like helicopters, drones and off-road vehicles are on standby, if needed,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “All of this will help us quickly and safely restore power to our customers after the storm passes.”

Cleco also reminds customers to finalize their plans ahead of Tropical Storm Francine’s expected landfall.

“In Louisiana, we know from experience that hurricanes can cause loss of property and life, so we have to take each storm seriously and prepare in advance,” said Robichaux. “Cleco is preparing and encourages our customers to do the same.”

For storm safety tips and information on how Cleco is preparing, visit Cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/ClecoPower.

ENTERGY

Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana employees and contractors are closely monitoring the progress of Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 in the lower Gulf of Mexico and are preparing for the potential development of a tropical system that could impact South Louisiana midweek.

Entergy’s Louisiana storm team is prepared to work long hours after the storm passes, restoring service to customers as quickly and safely as possible. The company has materials and supplies on hand and is prepared to adjust staffing and resources based upon the forecast and where they are most needed.

While Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana conduct year-round reliability work to maintain and improve the electric system—including trimming trees and limbs away from power lines and other critical equipment—there is ongoing concern about the impact of last year’s drought [lsuagcenter.com] and other environmental factors [apnews.com] on vegetation. This is being addressed in the companies’ preparations.

With just a few days remaining before the system is expected to impact the coast, Entergy’s Louisiana utilities are urging customers to prepare for the possibility of power outages. Now is the time to finalize personal storm plans and assemble an emergency kit [entergynewsroom.com] with essential supplies.

Customers should include in their emergency preparedness kits items such as flashlights, a battery-powered radio with fresh batteries, spare batteries, canned food with a can opener, fresh water for several days, and a first-aid kit. For more information on how to make an emergency kit and important severe weather safety tips, visit the Entergy Storm Center [entergynewsroom.com].

“We are urging our customers to take the potential of severe weather seriously and stay prepared,” said Steven Benyard, vice president of reliability for Entergy in Louisiana. “Now is not the time to let your guard down—please take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of your family and your home.”

He added, “Rest assured, our crews and contractors will be ready to respond if needed, working tirelessly to restore power and provide support in the aftermath of any storm.”

Staying informed

Staying informed before, during and after a tropical system strikes is just as important as making personal storm plans. Here’s how you can stay up to date on our preparations and restoration efforts:



Download the Entergy app. [entergy.com] Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

Check Entergy’s View Outages [entergy.com] Maps show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Social media also plays an important role in keeping you informed, and we place a high priority on updating our social media channels throughout an event. Follow Entergy’s Louisiana utilities on Facebook and X:

Entergy Louisiana: Facebook [facebook.com] and X [x.com] Entergy New Orleans: Facebook [facebook.com] and X [x.com]



Text us: If you are signed up to receive our notifications, you can text OUT to 36778 to report an outage or STAT for the status of your power outage. To sign up for text messaging, go to com [myentergy.com] or by texting REG to 36778. Have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code).

Visit the Entergy Storm Center [entergystormcenter.com] The site has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Download the Operation: Storm Ready Guide. [entergy.com] This guide will help you plan and prepare for weather emergencies. Information is also available in Spanish [cdn.entergynewsroom.com] and

The restoration processEntergy’s Louisiana utilities will begin restoring power to customers as safely and quickly as possible after the storm passes. The restoration process is done in an orderly, deliberate manner.

Right after the storm passes, and when it’s safe to do so, crews assess damage to electric equipment and facilities to determine what corrective actions and repairs are needed. As damage assessments are completed, the company can provide restoration time estimates; however, where possible, restoration happens in parallel. Power is restored faster in areas with less damage, while restoration times in the hardest hit areas depend on the extent of damage to Entergy’s electrical facilities.

Following the storm, check Entergy’s View Outages [entergy.com] map for the latest information about restoration progress.