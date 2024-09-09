Acadiana School Closures for Tropical Storm Francine

Schools are announcing their closures in anticipation of the storm expected to hit Acadiana this week.

As we receive the announcements, we will update this story. Here's what we have so far, organized by parish:

ACADIA PARISH

All public schools in Acadia Parish UPDATE: Given changes to the forecast timing and slight shift more westerly in the track of Tropical Storm Francine, all Acadia Parish public schools will be closed on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Personnel ranked from Instructional Assistants and above and all supervisory staff at the district support office must report to complete storm preparation. Information shared during a call with the National Weather Service at 4:45 Monday afternoon prompted the decision to close on Tuesday. School campuses will remain be closed on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. District leadership will communicate information Wednesday evening regarding further closure after assessment to campuses have been completed following the storm. Please stay alert, informed and safe.

CALCASIEU PARISH

Following this morning’s weather briefing and after consulting with area emergency officials, we have made the decision to close all Calcasieu Parish School Board schools and facilities tomorrow, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11, in anticipation of the landfall of Hurricane Francine. This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution and to give all of our families adequate time to prepare for the incoming weather system. The school board meeting planned for tomorrow evening has been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 17. We will continue to monitor the weather closely and will provide updates to everyone in the coming days. We will provide an update to our families regarding the status of school on Thursday, September 12, as the weather system progresses and gets closer to landfall.

SOWELA’s Main Campus and all site locations will be closed on Tuesday, September 10, and Wednesday, September 11, in preparation for Hurricane Francine’s expected landfall. We anticipate reopening on Thursday, September 12, and will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as they become available.

EVANGELINE PARISH

From the Evangeline Parish School System : We are closely monitoring weather forecasts that indicate the potential for severe conditions, including a significant risk of flooding, starting as early as Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Based on the available information, all Evangeline Parish campuses and administrative offices will close at noon on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, to give families time to prepare for the impact of Tropical Storm Francine. Additionally, all schools and offices will remain closed on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. These closures also apply to all after-school activities, meetings, practices, etc. scheduled for both days.

This decision is being made in consultation with the National Weather Service (NWS) and the local/state Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP) in an effort to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff.

We are planning to resume regular operations on Thursday, September 12, 2024; however, should there be any changes, we will update you via our regular communication platforms. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we take these necessary precautions.

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish School System officials say that, in an effort to assist with parish-wide hurricane preparedness efforts and to ensure the safety of students, staff, and families during the impending storm, Iberia Parish Schools will be closed Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11, 2024. As the district receives more information on the final storm track, they will communicate information concerning any further closures beyond Wednesday. School closures on Tuesday and Wednesday include district offices, extra-curricular activities, athletic practices and events, and student care centers. The school district encourages families to utilize tomorrow to make preparations for the impending storm. Please use caution and remember alternate routes when traveling through construction areas along highway 90 throughout Iberia Parish.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

From the Jeff Davis Parish School System : Unfortunately, we have the possibility of a Cat 1 or Cat 2 hurricane entering our area late Wednesday afternoon. When evaluating our response to this hurricane, I consider the differences between a thunderstorm and a Hurricane. The amount of preparation our schools, employees, students and families have to go through to make arrangements for their safety is so much more complicated when we take into consideration the aftermath that we may be faced with after the hurricane passes. With this understanding and placing the safety of our employees and students first, all Jeff Davis Schools and offices will be closed Tuesday Sept 10th and Wednesday Sept 11th, 2024. We will post on Wednesday evening concerning any closures on Thursday. Please stay alert, informed, and safe.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Here's the latest from UL:

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will close at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and will remain closed on Wednesday, Sept. 11, because of Tropical Storm Francine. The campus expects to open at noon on Thursday, Sept. 12. Please note the following instructional, operational, and residential details.

Classes

All classes will be cancelled as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and will remain cancelled for Wednesday, Sept. 11, and until noon on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Classes are expected to resume on campus at noon on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Operations

On-campus operations and departmental offices will be closed at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and will remain closed until noon on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Campus operations and departmental offices are expected to resume on campus at noon on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Essential personnel performing weather-related tasks should report to work as needed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Campus Residents

Campus residents should plan to shelter-in-place from 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, through the morning of Thursday, Sept. 12.

Additional details, including meal delivery information, will be communicated directly to residents.

University Communications

The University will continue to monitor the storm. You will receive an update later this afternoon with more details. All official updates are sent via your University email and posted on the University’s website and official social media accounts.

Here's the SoLAcc plan:

SoLAcc will implement the following closures to ensure safety of our employees and students: Campuses will close Tuesday, Sept 10th at 4 pm and remain closed on Wednesday, Sept 11th. We anticipate that campuses will reopen at noon on Thursday, Sept 12th, however we will monitor the storm, assess damages, and report updates as they are available. Stay tuned to the web, text, and email alerts. All events and college-related activities scheduled during closed hours will be cancelled or postponed. If an employee has conflicts preventing them from working, or any questions, they should contact their supervisor directly. Students should communicate directly with their instructors regarding safety concerns that may impact their attendance.

Here's what the Lafayette Parish School System says:

UPDATE: Given changes to the forecast timing and slight shift in the track of Tropical Storm Francine, all LPSS public schools and the entire system will be closed on Tuesday. Information shared during a call with the National Weather Service at 4:45 Monday afternoon prompted the decision to close on Tuesday.

Preparation information ahead of Francine’s landfall is available at GetAGamePlan.org.

Lafayette Parish schools and the system will remain closed on Wednesday when the brunt of the storm is expected to be impacting Lafayette Parish. School closures will continue through Thursday as administrators and our facilities department work to assess the damage on our campuses. We will communicate updates related to Lafayette Parish public schools through J-Campus, the LPSS social media channels, and local broadcasters.

LPSS staff will evaluate the campuses on Thursday to determine whether after school activities can resume.

PRIVATE AND CHARTERS :

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy and Lafayette Renaissance Academy will dismiss early Tuesday (11:30 am for 6-12, and 12:30 pm for K-5). Schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lafayette Christian Academy UPDATE: LCA will be closed all day Tuesday, September 10th through Thursday, September 12.

From ESA: Both the Cade and Lafayette campuses of Episcopal School of Acadiana will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Due to inclement weather expected as a result of Tropical Storm Francine, all Prime Time Head Start and Early Head Start centers in Lafayette and Iberia Parishes will close at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Parents are asked to monitor text messages and our Facebook [facebook.com] page for further updates.

Due to the unexpected intensification and increased speed of Tropical Storm Francine, and the safety of our teachers and families, Sugar ‘n Spice Children’s Academy has made the decision to close all locations at 1:00 pm on Tuesday and will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

For My Child Learning Center in Lafayette will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. School officials say they will re-evaluate the situation and update parents about operating hours for Thursday.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

St. Landry Parish School System officials say they are closely monitoring weather forecasts that indicate the potential for severe conditions, including a heightened risk of flooding, starting as early as Wednesday, September 11, 2024. In light of this situation, we have decided to implement an early dismissal for all St. Landry Parish schools and administrative offices on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, to give families time to prepare for impending landfall. Schools will follow early dismissal schedules for bus and car riders. Furthermore, all schools and offices will remain closed on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. This closure also applies to all after-school activities and sports practices scheduled for these days. They say they hope to resume normal school operations on Thursday, September 12, 2024. However, should there be any changes, we will update you via text message and our social media platforms.

LSU Eunice will close its campus on Wednesday, September 11 and Thursday, September 12 due to the expected path of Tropical Storm Francine. The LSUE administration will continue to monitor the storms’ track and severity for any additional updates. As of Monday, the LSU Eunice campus is expected to resume normal business operation and class instruction on Friday, September 13. Bengal Village residents are encouraged to evacuate to their home residences, if possible. Students that elect to stay on campus are advised to shelter in place beginning Wednesday evening. Essential services will be available such as Chartwells Food services, police, security and facilities throughout the closure. LSU Eunice employees that are considered essential personnel should check with their supervisors regarding their workday status. Employees and students are advised to monitor local media for updates on Tropical Storm Francine. LSU Eunice will update its status on social media channels as well as www.lsue.edu [lsue.edu].

ST. MARTIN PARISH

St. Martin Parish school officials have been in close consultation with the National Weather Service and local meteorologists. Based on current forecasts, the school district has decided to dismiss all St. Martin Parish schools early on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 12:00 PM. Additionally, all schools will be closed for the entire day on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. All afternoon activities are canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday. They will continue to monitor the situation and assess whether schools will need to remain closed beyond Wednesday.

ST. MARY PARISH

Due to Tropical Storm Francine, St. Mary Parish Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, September 10th, and Wednesday, September 11th. We will evaluate the situation and make a decision regarding school operations for Thursday based on the latest storm projections, with an update to be provided early Wednesday. Although initial impacts from the storm are not expected until Tuesday evening, we are closing schools early to give families sufficient time to prepare and evacuate if necessary. The ongoing bridge and road construction on each end of the parish make this precaution even more important. To stay informed, please monitor JCampus messaging for updates, follow SMPS on social media, and keep up with local news broadcasts for the latest information.

VERMILION PARISH

After consulting with OEP and the National Hurricane center meteorologists, Vermilion Parish Schools will close on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a strong possibility of a Thursday closing as well, but they will wait to ensure that the current path stays true before committing. We are dismissing tomorrow out of an abundance of caution and to allow the many residents in low lying areas an opportunity to evacuate if they chose. Also it will give all of our employees time to make their hurricane preps. After-school activities, today (Monday) may take place.All school events, practices and games are canceled until further notice beginning on Tuesday morning.