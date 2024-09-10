Hurricane Francine closures

Government offices and public buildings are announcing closures in anticipation of Hurricane Francine.

As we receive these notices, we'll post them here. If you want your closure here and you don't see it, send the information to news@katctv.com

Here's what we have so far, arranged by parish:

IBERIA, ST. MARTIN AND ST. MARY PARISHES

The 16th JDC will close for Tropical Storm Francine on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) and Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Due to anticipated weather conditions, New Iberia City Hall will close at noon today, September 10, 2024, and all day Wednesday, September 11, 2024. The non-emergency number for the New Iberia Police Department is 337-369-2306.

The St. Martin Council on Aging will close at 1:00pm today, in light of the impending weather. All services are cancelled during this time, including Transportation and Home-Delivered Meals. For emergencies or help with sandbags, please contact the Office of Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2800 or (337) 394-2812. The St. Martin Council on Aging will re-open on Friday, September 13th at 7:30am.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH



The Jeff Davis Parish courthouse will be closing Tuesday at noon and will be closed all day Wednesday. All JD Bank locations will close at 3:00pm, Tuesday, Sept 10 and will be closed on Wednesday, Sept 11. Please visit our website and social media pages for additional updates.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Following the latest weather update and projected risk of severe weather in our area, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana will close Tuesday September 10 through Thursday September 12 in the best interest of safety for our members, families and staff. Our administrative office will close at noon on Tuesday.

In light of the severe weather conditions anticipated from the approaching hurricane, the Lafayette Parish Assessor’s Office will close today at 1:30 p.m. and will remain closed Wednesday, September 11, 2024, and Thursday, September 12, 2024. Originally scheduled to close on September 15, the Assessor’s office will extend its Open Book Inspection Period deadline to noon on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, for any taxpayer desiring to review their assessment notice. The deadline to file an appeal to the Board of Review will remain on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.

Acadiana Waste Services will continue to run normal routes on Tuesday, September 10. All residential and commercial services will be suspended on Wednesday, September 11. We will closely monitor Francine and resume operations as quickly and safely as possible. We encourage residents to secure their trash and recycling carts throughout the duration of the storm. We will provide ongoing updates as the storm progresses through Louisiana.

Lafayette City Court will be closed to the public starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday September 10, and will be closed all day on Wednesday September 11. Unless the closure is extended, the building is scheduled to resume normal operation to the public beginning Thursday September 12 at 8:30 a.m.

· All persons having business with the City Court of Lafayette, LA can continue to file civil pleadings, evictions, criminal pleadings and other matters with the appropriate department via fax or U.S. Mail;

· All civil pleadings, new petitions including new eviction proceeding, answers or other pleadings should be faxed to the court’s civil department at (337) 291-8771 in accordance with Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure Article 850;

· All criminal/traffic motions or other filings should be faxed to the court’s criminal/traffic department at (337) 291-8774.

· The court’s mailing address is Post Office Drawer 3344, Lafayette, Louisiana 70502-3344;

· More information can be obtained by going to the Court’s website at https://www.citycourtlafayettela.org/Home.aspx.

THE CIVIL DOCKET SCHEDULED FOR 9:00 A.M. SEPTEMBER 12, 2024 WILL BE HELD AS SCHEDULED.

The matters scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, 2024 are cancelled and will be reset. The court will send notice to the last address that was provided on file. It is the party’s responsibility to ensure that the court has a current address. If your address has changed, you must provide the new address in writing to the court by mail. The court’s mailing address is Post Office Drawer 3344, Lafayette, Louisiana 70502-3344. You must include your full name as it appears on your old notice, your docket number and your new address including city, state and zip code. You can also provide a contact number and email address. All efforts will be made to contact each party so the more information that you provide the better the chance of contact. More information on closure and new court dates can be obtained by going to the Court’s website at https://www.citycourtlafayettela.org/Home.aspx.

SOME TRAFFIC AND CRIMINAL FINES CAN BE PAID ON THE COURT’S WEBSITE.

For those that have not yet used the online system, the judges remind those having traffic tickets that most traffic tickets and some resolved criminal fines can be paid on line by using the Court’s website, https://www.citycourtlafayettela.org/Home.aspx. A fee may apply to online payments. Traffic and criminal fines can also be paid by mail, (do not send cash or personal checks) payable to City Court of Lafayette, and mailed to the court c/o Traffic Violations Bureau, Post Office Box 2086, Lafayette, Louisiana 70502. If your ticket is court mandatory, you will not be able to pay it online. Those matters will be reset by the court.

Waste Management has suspended all garbage and trash collection services ahead of Tropical Storm Francine in Acadiana on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. We will resume services as soon as weather and road conditions safely allow. We thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.

The Quad will remain OPEN Tuesday, September 10th.

The Quad will be CLOSED Wednesday, September 11th.

We will make the decision for Thursday, September 12th as we learn more about the storm. We will make attempts to send emails, but please also monitor social media accounts.