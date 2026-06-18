LPSS plans "Legacy Walk" after closure of Comeaux High

A week after the School Board voted - for the second time - to close Comeaux High, LPSS is announcing a "Legacy Walk" event for the school community.

The vote followed a lawsuit and several emotional hearings during which that community pleaded with board members to save their school.

The "Legacy Walk" is planned for June 25 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the school.

"The event will provide an opportunity for alumni and community members to walk the campus, reconnect, and recognize the lasting impact of Ovey Comeaux High School on generations of students and families," a release states. "For the safety of all attendees, Lafayette Parish School System’s clear bag policy will be in effect, and all guests will pass through the district’s weapons detection system upon entry, as required at all LPSS events."

Here are some of our stories about this situation:

Appeals court agrees with school board; lawsuit dismissed

Trial in Comeaux High School Closure suspended - Lafayette

Judge reviews school board actions in ongoing battle over ...

LPSB, Plaintiffs Fail to Reach Settlement in Comeaux ...

LPSS votes to rescind decision to close Comeaux High

Judge temporarily blocks closure of Comeaux High School

Plaintiffs added to petition seeking halt to Comeaux closure

Court hears testimony on Lafayette Parish School board's ...

Students protest Lafayette Parish School Board vote to ...

School Board will not hold a public hearing or special ...

