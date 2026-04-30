Court hears testimony on Lafayette Parish School board’s vote to close Comeaux High

LAFAYETTE, La. — A packed courthouse greeted the latest chapter in the legal fight over Ovey Comeaux High School’s closure on Wednesday, as witnesses took the stand amid allegations that Lafayette Parish School System violated open meetings law and failed to follow proper procedures in a controversial March 12 vote.

Supporters of Comeaux High began lining up early outside the courthouse to secure their place for a hearing that centered on claims the district’s 5-2 decision to close the school caused “irreparable harm” and did not comply with state law.

At issue was whether the school board disregarded court orders when it attempted to address procedural missteps after Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett’s April 13 preliminary injunction barred the district from advancing any closure plans. The judge called the district’s decision to proceed “highly insulting,” emphasizing her directive to temporarily halt any action.

Superintendent Francis Touchet was first to testify. Touchet told the court he was not aware the judge had explicitly prohibited movement on the closure, testifying he acted on attorneys’ recommendations that a special meeting to rescind the vote would not violate the injunction, despite occurring just two days after it was granted.

On the stand, Comeaux principal Dr. Erin Atkins recounted a March 10 staff meeting she initially believed to be about general staffing concerns. Instead, she said the discussion shifted to the proposed closure. Atkins testified that she was given a transition plan, shown draft letters to be sent to students about reassignment, and ultimately was advised not to attend the March 12 meeting.

Principals from Lafayette High and Acadiana High also provided testimony, as did board president Hannah Smith Mason, who was asked about her handling of public comment limits at the meeting in question.

The outcome of the hearing may influence whether Comeaux High will close as originally planned at the end of the 2025-26 school year, or whether the district will be required to revisit its process for such a consequential decision.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

