LPSB, Plaintiffs Fail to Reach Settlement in Comeaux Closure Case

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Parish School Board said it was unable to reach a settlement with plaintiffs challenging the closure of Comeaux High School, following hours of closed-door discussions.

The board met in executive session for more than two and a half hours Monday to review a proposed agreement in the case. A Lafayette Parish judge had previously paused the trial to allow both sides time to negotiate a possible resolution.

Officials did not disclose details of the proposed settlement that was ultimately rejected.

The case remains unresolved as both sides prepare for the next steps in court this morning at 8:30 am.

For a link to the school board meeting from Monday evening click here.