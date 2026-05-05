Trial in Comeaux High School Closure suspended

The trial scheduled to begin today in the closure of Ovey Comeaux High School has been suspended until tomorrow.

According to Lafayette Parish reporter Kayla Quintero, who is in the courtroom, the judge in the case is considering whether the Lafayette Parish School Board should be held in contempt because of an April 15 meeting that took place despite a preliminary injunction being in place.

The judge is expected to watch video of the April 15 meeting prior to making a decision.

This comes after the Lafayette Parish School Board said it was unable to reach a settlement with plaintiffs challenging the closure of Comeaux High School, following hours of closed-door discussions on Monday.