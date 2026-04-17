Comeaux closure vote pulled back as LPSS prepares for public input

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Parish School System is moving forward with additional steps in the ongoing debate over the proposed closure of Comeaux High School—after rescinding an earlier vote and scheduling a new public hearing.

The board’s attorney described the situation as evolving, saying, “We're saying right now, these are the next tentative steps. Again, this is kind of a fluid situation that we're dealing with, so.”

Holding the hearing would allow the public to ask questions and provide comment on the potential closure. During Wednesday night’s meeting, the board rescinded its previous 5-2 vote to close the school, a decision made when District 9 board member Jeremy Hidalgo was not present.

“I know that this is a time-sensitive matter. And I know the meeting's scheduled for Thursday. And I told you, just like the last meeting, no matter whose fault it was – this meeting ain't mine because this has been planned for a long time – I will not be in town all of next week,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo represents families that feed into Comeaux and said his position has remained consistent since the school’s future first came into question in 2024.

“If you could even consider moving the meeting until Monday – I return on Sunday – I would appreciate you reconsidering. And if you don't, I'll get over it. But I would appreciate that consideration because I don't want it to be seen twice that I'm not here because I'm not running and hiding from – I've never ran and hid from any topic,” Hidalgo said.

The latest developments come three days after a judge granted a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking the closure, which had been set for the end of the 2025–26 school year. The board’s attorney said the original vote did not follow proper procedures and that rescinding it was intended to address those concerns.

Suzanne Lajaunie, who authored the petition challenging the closure, raised concerns about how the process has been handled.

“There's also concern about the process. Just yesterday, y'all tried scheduling a hearing for tonight. Is that reasonable time? Y'all need to add verbiage to the law and to the rules that dictate just what is reasonable time so the public isn't confused. ‘Thank you, ma'am…’” Lajaunie said.

The board is expected to continue discussions as it works through the legal and procedural requirements tied to any future decision on Comeaux High School.

The hearing is set to be held April 23, but that's tentative according to the board.

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