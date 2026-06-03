Comeaux High closure debate continues following legal challenge

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Parish School Board once again heard concerns from community members as it reopened discussions about closing Comeaux High School, a proposal that has already sparked months of controversy and legal challenges.

The board's latest public hearing comes after a previous 5-2 vote on March 12 to close the school and repurpose the campus into a career center.

Community member Barbara Robertson said she remains frustrated with the process.

"We've never been through what we're going through with this school board, and I'm just not satisfied," Robertson said.

Some residents questioned whether public feedback would influence the board's final decision.

"Unfortunately, I do believe that things have kind of been already put into place, where they've already kind of made up their mind… this is just for formalities, to be honest," Shamika Synagul said.

The original closure proposal generated concern among parents, alumni and others connected to the school. That opposition eventually led to a lawsuit challenging how the school board handled the closure process.

Plaintiffs argued the board failed to follow required procedures before voting to close the school. While the case was pending, the school board rescinded its original vote in an effort to restart the process and address concerns raised in court.

The Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal later dismissed the lawsuit, ruling the legal challenge was no longer necessary after the board reversed its earlier action.

Despite the court's decision, opposition to the proposal remains strong. The latest hearing marked the third time since 2024 that Comeaux High has faced a potential closure.

"We've tried the very best we could that the school board listen to all the needs, and there's a point that I need to make: The school board will do what the school board wants to do," Robertson said.

Under the proposal, the district would convert Comeaux High into a career center. That move would also relocate the existing career center from the north side of Lafayette.

Robertson said the potential relocation raises concerns about accessibility for students who currently rely on the facility's location.

"Our children in the community need to be at that site simply because it's convenient for them. It's more economical," Robertson said.

Opponents argue the impact of the proposal would extend beyond the school itself, affecting educational opportunities and access to services for families across the parish.

"At the end of the day, you took an oath to do for the betterment of the community, not just one side of town, not just 3 or 4 districts, but all the districts," Synagul said.

Board members and community residents also debated issues related to enrollment figures, transportation logistics and the potential effects the closure could have on students and families.

The Lafayette Parish School Board is expected to continue considering the proposal as discussions over the future of Comeaux High School move forward.

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