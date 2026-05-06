Appeals court agrees with school board; lawsuit dismissed

The lawsuit challenging the Lafayette Parish School Board's closure of Comeaux High School is closed, but the judge who oversaw three days of court and watched a board meeting had some words for the school system.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeal granted a Motion filed by board attorneys this week; the board asked the appeals court to review the judge's denial of their request to dismiss the lawsuit as moot.

The argument was that, because the board rescinded their vote closing the school, the lawsuit no longer had a basis. The appeals court agreed.

In a hearing Wednesday morning, Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett granted the plaintiff's motion for court costs, meaning the school system now must pay the bill of the Baton Rouge firm that represented her in the process.

The judge, who recessed court on Monday so she could consider if she should hold board members in contempt, also had some words for the school system.

"I hope there have been some valuable lessons learned about public integrity," she said.

She described this as "one of the most difficult trials I've ever had to hear" because so many people were impacted by the decision.

"I hope in the future you'll all do better," she told board members.

The judge called out an assistant superintendent for not listening during the hearing, and said "I would urge you to respect each other... and the court," adding that she found that the "disrespect was unnerving."

The parties had attempted to settle the case, but weren't able to agree. One item the board wouldn't agree to was a promise that no employees who testified at the trial would suffer retaliation.

We'll have more on this later today.