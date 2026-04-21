UPDATE: Hearing cancelled after Judge's letter

Last week, the Lafayette Parish School Board rescinded their vote to close Comeaux High, and proceeded to schedule a public hearing on the topic - which ostensibly would cure issues raised by a citizen who sued them over the issue.

But on Friday just after 5 p.m., they canceled that hearing. KATC Investigates has learned that Friday morning, LPSS got a letter from the judge in the case, reminding them that any actions regarding Comeaux would be in violation of her preliminary injunction and her orders.

"Judge Garrett would also like you all to be reminded that any future hearings in regard to Ovey Comeaux shall be a direct violation of the Order issued on Monday, April 13," the email from Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett's staff attorney states.

The letter also notes that, because Garrett had not yet received a proposed order, she was filing her own preliminary injunction, which she did, along with a transcript of her statement in court, which includes this statement:

But, after that hearing, the board rescinded it's Comeaux vote, then discussed setting a hearing as is required in the administrative rule that became the basis of a citizen's lawsuit that seeks to halt the closure of Comeaux. To read about that, click here and here.

Then the board, without clear explanation, cancelled that hearing on Friday. To read about that, click here.

Here's a copy of the judge's preliminary injunction, which she said she was filing so there would be "a clear record."