Lafayette Parish School Board votes to close Ovey Comeaux High School, students protest decision

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish School Board’s decision to close Ovey Comeaux High School at the end of the 2025-26 academic year has sparked strong reactions from students.

"I'm still heartbroken, but at the end of the day, this proves that Comeaux is not just a school," said sophomore Karma Broussard, reflecting the emotional toll of the decision.

News of the board's action quickly prompted students to act, who organized a "peaceful protest" walkout for Friday. Student Ivan Duplechine said, "Whenever I got here, they said there was going to be a big walkout around this time, and then they sent an announcement saying if anyone walks out, they would get suspended."

The Lafayette Parish School System confirmed that students participating in walkouts would face disciplinary consequences, citing a statewide policy that applies to all circumstances.

Senior Brian Garrido voiced disappointment with district leadership. "I believe, in the involvement of Superintendent Touchet. Bro didn't want us to peacefully protest. They just wanted to walk out and peacefully state how much they love the school," Garrido said.

Instead of walking out during class, many students gathered outside Ovey Comeaux High after school to make their voices heard. "Comeaux meant to me my home, my safe place, and the people that love, cherish me and support me the most," Broussard said.

Students emphasized that even with the vote finalized, they are determined to continue advocating for their school community. "I feel that no matter what happens after today, Comeaux will still be a community, and we will still come back together and fight, and our voices will be heard," Broussard added.

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