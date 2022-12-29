A look at a few of the biggest news stories in Acadiana of 2022

Here's a look back at the biggest news stories in Acadiana of 2022:

New Iberia Tornado:

Tornado touches down in New Iberia; hospital damaged

The National Weather Services out of Lake Charles, LA confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down just southwest of New Iberia, and tracked northeast along the southeastern edge of New Iberia.

The tornado damaged roughly 20 to 25 mobile homes on Bradley Lane. Four of the mobile homes were completely destroyed.

Officials said the tornado had estimated peak winds of 135 mph, extended along a path length of 5.4 miles or 300 yards and injured 16 people.

NWS: New Iberia tornado EF-2 with winds up to 135 mph

Mayor - President Josh Guillory:

Mayor-President checks himself into rehab

Mayor-President Josh Guillory checked himself into rehab for treatment for possible alcohol addiction and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Here's his full statement:

Asking for help is not something that has come easily to me. If there is ever a problem, I deal with it. More often than not, when I see someone else with a problem, I take it on myself to try and fix it. It’s just the way I’m made. It’s why I joined the military and fought on the front lines in active combat for this country, and it’s why I signed up for this job.

In my life, I have handled the most stressful situations imaginable and come out the other side successfully. I have dealt with the stress of looking evil square in the eye and confronting it. I have seen things that people are not meant to see. Over time, those stresses build up. And being a person who has always been the one who takes care of problems, I never asked for help. Instead, I found myself relying on alcohol to ease those pains. Understand that I have never had a drink before or during working hours. But, in recent months I have noticed my growing dependency as soon as the day is over. And while that dependency has not had a direct impact on my duties as Mayor-President, it has begun to negatively impact my interpersonal relationships, especially my family, which is more important than everything else.

This weekend, I made the decision to voluntarily check myself into an in-patient rehabilitation facility for 21 days to help me overcome what I believe was becoming an addiction to alcohol and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Because of my elected position, special arrangements have been made allowing me to remain available and in daily communication with Lafayette City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan and Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter to continue to give direction as necessary on City-Parish matters. I have complete faith in my executive team to provide the same level of service, leadership, and operational readiness during this brief period.

In an effort to provide transparency, upon my return, I will work to answer questions from the media. In the meantime, I ask the media to respect my family’s privacy while I am away.

After the 21-day treatment, without question or hesitation, I will be returning, stronger than ever.

Guillory is a combat veteran, and while on active duty, he served as a Platoon Leader in the US Cavalry during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Baghdad, Iraq, in 2005.

Josh Guillory returns to Lafayette following rehab

School threats:

Fake threats of imminent school violence become more common

The Associated Press says since June there have been threatening calls to over 250 colleges, 200 high schools and junior high schools that falsely report imminent danger to students, whether from explosive devices or from a gunman.

Here are a few of the stories we covered regarding threats:

Michelle Odinet:

Lafayette judge facing questions over racist remarks in video

Michelle Odinet faced questions over a racist video circulated online following an attempted burglary at her home.

Video was shared with KATC and other media outlets and apparently shows a group of people watching home surveillance

A woman's voice can be heard saying the n-word and comparing the suspect to a roach.

Judge Odinet confirmed to The Current the video was shot in her home.

Formal charges, responses in Michelle Odinet case

KATC-TV 3 Celebrates 60 Years:

KATC-TV 3: Acadiana's Newschannel celebrates 60 years!

KATC-TV 3 hit the air in 1962, the same year John Glenn became the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth, the average cost of a new automobile was $3,125 and annual tuition at Harvard University was $1,520.

KATC-TV 3, an ABC affiliate, serves viewers in the parishes of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion. TV 3 is Scripps' first station in the state of Louisiana. It is one of 15 television stations in 10 markets that Scripps acquired from Cordillera Communications.

We thank our viewers for making KATC-TV 3 Acadiana's NewsChannel for 60 years!