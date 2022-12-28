NWS: New Iberia tornado EF-2 with winds up to 135 mph

The National Weather Services out of Lake Charles, LA, released new information regarding the tornado that touched down in New iberia, LA. Officials with the NWS said based on satellite imagery and video analysis, the initial track was extended to the west compared to previous reports.

Information released stated, an EF-2 tornado touched down just southwest of New Iberia, and tracked northeast along the southeastern edge of New Iberia.

The tornado damaged roughly 20 to 25 mobile homes on Bradley Lane. Four of the mobile homes were completely destroyed.

The tornado then tracked northeast through mostly open field, and clipped a neighborhood on Fontelieu Drive and Copper Road.

The tornado is said to have directly impacted the New Iberia Medical Center, leaving numerous vehicles and buildings at the medical center heavily damaged. The roofing exterior was completely blown off of a mid rise medical building, a large chunk of the roof decking was also ripped off, and some interior wall damage occurred.

The tornado heavily damaged numerous homes along Bayou Blvd, Avenue Bonne Terre, and Old Jeanerette Road.

The tornado continued northeast over open field, before lifting near Sam Snead Drive.

Officials said the tornado had estimated peak winds of 135 mph, extended along a path length of 5.4 miles or 300 yards and injured 16 people.