Suspected tornado touches down in New Iberia; hospital damaged

Reports, videos and photos are coming in from Iberia Parish, where a suspected tornado touched down Wednesday morning.

Parish President Larry Richard said the Iberia Medical Center was damaged, as were several homes. Trees and power lines are down.

He said they're waiting for the all-clear from the storm, and as soon as things calm down public works crews will be sent out to inspect the area. That's when officials will have a better assessment of damage, he said.

We have a crew en route and we're making calls now, so we'll update this story as we obtain more verified information.

