UPDATE: Corps investigating work on spoil banks on Vermilion River

The St. Martin Parish Council will discuss their options going forward following the removal of spoil banks last week.

On Tuesday, the St. Martin Parish Council will meet in a special meeting to discuss the removal of the banks by the Lafayette Consolidated Government. They will consider the authorization of the action they should adopt as a consequence of the removal of those banks.

On Friday, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars levied the allegations against LCG. Cedars accused the parish government of removing spoil banks along the Vermilion River in St. Martin Parish without permission.

Last summer, LCG requested a permit from the U.S. Corps of Engineers to remove spoil banks along the Vermilion River in St. Martinville. That request was ultimately withdrawn, according to Cedars.

KATC spoke with the US Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans spokesman who says that they have opened an investigation into the incident concerning the removal of the banks.

The Army Corps says they must determine if a permit for the work was required because no permit was issued.

The corps says a permit would need to be issued if work was done on nearby wetlands which they have jurisdiction over. They would also need to verify if the work done affects the Vermilion River which is a navigable waterway also under their jurisdiction.

St. Martin Parish had denied a previous permit from Lafayette Parish.

The special council meeting in St. Martin Parish will be held Tuesday, March 15, scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Carroll J Fuselier Meeting Room Annex Building, 301 West Port Street in St. Martinville.

We have spoken with Lafayette Consolidated Government on the issue.

