LPD addresses school threats

School threats are happening locally and nationally. KATC spoke with Lafayette Police department to get more information.

Matthew Benoit, Senior corporal for Lafayette Police Department said, "You will be arrested and you will be charged. Terrorizing is one example of a charge that fits a lot of these situations, thats a felony charge that’s got a maximum penalty up to 15 years in prison so that’s a very heavy consequence if you are convicted of terrorizing. To anyone whether you're a student or non student you really need to think before you make decisions like this."

Officials say when school threats are false these incidents take away law enforcment resources from the city and its residents. Officials also say evaluate and think before making a decison of threatning a school.

"Initially when you get a call like that and you hear that I mean its emotional obviously you know all officers respond as fast as possible and it’s something your hoping while your driving there that this is a false alarm and this isn’t the case." said, Benoit.

Officials say that they need to treat every threat call like it is real and they will send man power and resources to the scene as soon as possible, to stop the situation before there is any tragic outcome.

