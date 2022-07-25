Mayor-President checks himself into rehab

Mayor-President Josh Guillory has checked himself into rehab for treatment for possible alcohol addiction and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Here's his full statement:

Asking for help is not something that has come easily to me. If there is ever a problem, I deal with it. More often than not, when I see someone else with a problem, I take it on myself to try and fix it. It’s just the way I’m made. It’s why I joined the military and fought on the front lines in active combat for this country, and it’s why I signed up for this job.

In my life, I have handled the most stressful situations imaginable and come out the other side successfully. I have dealt with the stress of looking evil square in the eye and confronting it. I have seen things that people are not meant to see. Over time, those stresses build up. And being a person who has always been the one who takes care of problems, I never asked for help. Instead, I found myself relying on alcohol to ease those pains. Understand that I have never had a drink before or during working hours. But, in recent months I have noticed my growing dependency as soon as the day is over. And while that dependency has not had a direct impact on my duties as Mayor-President, it has begun to negatively impact my interpersonal relationships, especially my family, which is more important than everything else.

This weekend, I made the decision to voluntarily check myself into an in-patient rehabilitation facility for 21 days to help me overcome what I believe was becoming an addiction to alcohol and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Because of my elected position, special arrangements have been made allowing me to remain available and in daily communication with Lafayette City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan and Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter to continue to give direction as necessary on City-Parish matters. I have complete faith in my executive team to provide the same level of service, leadership, and operational readiness during this brief period.

In an effort to provide transparency, upon my return, I will work to answer questions from the media. In the meantime, I ask the media to respect my family’s privacy while I am away.

After the 21-day treatment, without question or hesitation, I will be returning, stronger than ever.

According to the LCG website, Guillory enlisted in the Louisiana Army National guard on June 19, 2001. He underwent Basic Training in 2002. He was 2nd in his class at Officer Candidate School where he was awarded the Erickson Cup for Leadership, in 2004. He completed US Airborne School in 2004 and the US Army Officer Basic Course in 2005.

Guillory is a combat veteran, and while on active duty, he served as a Platoon Leader in the US Cavalry during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Baghdad, Iraq, in 2005.

Guillory's plan to have his attorney and CAO run the city does not appear to comply with the City-Parish Charter, which states that a member of the council takes over if the mayor is out of pocket for more than 48 hours.

Here's the section of the charter which references the MP's absence:

We've reached out to LCG to try to clarify this, and we'll update the story as soon as we hear from them.