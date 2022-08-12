Watch Now
Josh Guillory returns to Lafayette following rehab

Posted at 2:01 PM, Aug 12, 2022
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has completed a stay in a 21-day, in-patient rehab program, according to Jamie Angelle, a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Late last month, Guillory announced that he had checked in to a rehab facility for possible alcohol addiction and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

During his time in rehab, questions were raised about who was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Lafayette Government.

Attorney General Jeff Landry was asked to weigh in on the matter and at the time this article was published he still hasn't released his opinion.

Angelle says Guillory will return to work on Monday.

