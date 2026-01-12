UL President search committee sets meeting

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Presidential Search Committee is holding its inaugural meeting on Wednesday to hear desired leadership qualities from the university's constituencies, accept its charge, and approve the search timeline.

Information regarding the presidential search can be found on the UL Lafayette Presidential Search webpage here.

The meeting is set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Picard Center, located at 200 E. Devalcourt Street, across from LEDA.

The meeting will be live streamed on the UL System YouTube Channel here.

