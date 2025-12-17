UL President search process outlined on website

The University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors has set up a website with information about the timeline and process for selecting a new president for UL.

If you're interested in applying for the job, you can scroll down to see the announcement. Applications are due by February 11.

“UL Lafayette plays a vital role in shaping the future of our state,” said University of Louisiana System President Rick Gallot. “This search is about leadership—finding a president who understands the responsibility of leading a major public research university and who values its people and its mission.”

Longtime president Joseph Savoie stepped aside earlier this year, then retired. He was replaced initially on an interim basis by Provost Jaimie Hebert, and then last month Hebert went back to his previous position and was replaced by Ramesh Kolluru, UL's vice president for research, innovation and economic development, who has been interim president since that time. Both Hebert and Kolluru have made changes to address a combined deficit of about $50 million at the university.

The University of Louisiana System, which is the governing board for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and several other schools, has posted the membership of the search committee and the timeline on this website: https://ulsystem.edu/ul-lafayette-presidential-search

There are voting and non-voting search committee members. Only members of the Board, along with the president of UL's Faculty Senate, can vote. Those members include: Steve Davison, Lee Jackson, Keith Myers, Maria Nachaeva, John Noble Jr., Dana Peterson, Mark Romero and Kristine Russell; Leah Orr is the president of the ULL Faculty Senate.

Non-Voting members include Georges Antoun of the ULL Foundation Board, Kimberly Billeaudeau, president of the ULL Staff Senate; State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux; former ULL and NFL quarterback Jake Delhomme; State Rep. Julie Emerson; ULL Foundation Board member Ryan Furby; State Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein; State Rep. Dustin Miller; ULL SGA President Onyeka Nwaezeapu; Acadian Ambulance CLO Allyson Pharr and Dr. Kip Schumacher, founder of the Schumacher Group.

The first meeting of the search committee is set for January 14 in Lafayette, followed by a February 19 meeting in Baton Rouge to review applicant materials and select semi-finalists, interviews on February 23 and 24 on campus and a February 27 meeting to present the finalists to the full board.

