Three vice president positions removed at UL

Three vice president positions at UL have been eliminated, part of the on-going changes at the university aimed at closing a budget gap revealed earlier this fall.

In a letter, Interim UL President Ramesh Kolluru announced the changes. DeWayne Bowie, vice president for enrollment management, has retired. Patricia Cottonham, vice president for student affairs, is now dean of students. And John Blohm, vice president for university advancement, will now "focus solely no his role as CEO of the UL Lafayette Foundation," Kolluru wrote.

He described these changes as "initial steps." He also has limited his own presidential salary to his old salary plus a dollar.

Earlier this year, then-interim President Jaimie Hebert announced a $25 million deficit, and that announcement was followed by cuts and layoffs. Kolluru was named interim president last month, with Hebert going back to his job as Provost.

In his letter, Kolluru refers to a total $50 million budget; half of it structural and half of it a spending deficit from the last fiscal year. He says he also has asked two other vice presidents - academic affairs and athletics - to take 15 percent salary reductions.

Here's the full text of the letter:

Dear campus community,

I’d like to share an update about the steps we are taking to address the University’s financial situation and ensure its long-term stability. Since accepting this role last month, I have emphasized that accountability and transparency will guide my decisions, especially when those decisions affect the people who serve this institution.

As part of an ongoing evaluation of our budget and operations, we are moving forward with an organizational restructuring. This effort is focused on improving efficiency and streamlining administrative functions. It also ensures that our structure aligns with our financial realities while furthering our academic and R1 mission, positioning us for sustainable future growth.

This week, we are taking the initial steps in this restructuring and implementing personnel actions. These actions span every division and include a combination of position eliminations, salary reductions, reassignments, retirements and separations.

The positions of three vice presidents have been eliminated as part of this organizational restructuring. Dr. DeWayne Bowie, vice president for Enrollment Management, has retired. Ms. Patricia Cottonham, vice president for Student Affairs, will move into the role of dean of students. Mr. John Blohm, vice president for University Advancement, will focus solely on his role as CEO of the UL Lafayette Foundation.

Given our financial challenges, I have asked the UL System leadership to increase my salary as interim president by only $1 more than my previous annual compensation as vice president for Research, Innovation & Economic Development. In addition, the vice presidents for Academic Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics have been asked to take temporary 15% salary reductions.

We began this fall with a need to address an overall $50 million deficit (a $25 million structural deficit plus $25 million in prior fiscal year payables). These actions, combined with earlier personnel decisions and budget reductions, will address $24 million of this deficit. To close the remaining gap, the previously announced 10% budget reductions must be realized through reduced spending from now through the end of June, which will require all of us to maintain fiscal controls. If we don’t, additional budget reductions may be required.

In addition, we are developing a comprehensive revenue generation plan and exploring additional strategies to strengthen our financial position.

We plan to outline more about the organizational restructuring and our revenue generation plan that – together – will guide our work moving forward. We will hold a campus town hall next week to answer questions and discuss the path ahead. I’ll share details about that meeting soon.

In closing, I want to acknowledge the impact of the news I have shared today. These personnel actions affect colleagues and campus leaders who have contributed to our University in meaningful ways, and I am deeply grateful for their service.

These changes are difficult – but they are necessary to ensure that our University emerges stronger and is positioned for long-term success. I have confidence in this community’s ability to move ahead and continue its contributions to our students, the region and the state of Louisiana. Thank you for your professionalism and your enduring commitment to our mission and to one another.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ramesh Kolluru

Interim President