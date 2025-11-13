WATCH: UL System in special session to discuss UL President

The UL System, which oversees nine Louisiana universities including the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, is meeting in special session this morning in Lafayette.

You can watch the meeting here:

First on the agenda is "University of Louisiana at Lafayette Presidential Search"

As of 9:30 a.m., the board was still in executive session to discuss this item.

UL currently has an interim president, who was appointed after President Joseph Savoie went to emeritus status earlier this year; yesterday Savoie announced he was retiring.

In recent weeks, UL has made public some financial struggles and the cuts and layoffs made to address those.

We'll update this story as things progress.