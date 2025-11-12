Dr. Joseph Savoie announces retirement from UL presidency

LAFAYETTE, La. — Dr. Joseph Savoie, President Emeritus of University of Louisiana - Lafayette for the last 17 years, announced his retirement, effective Dec. 31, 2025.

In a letter, Savoie said this decision was made "in the best interests of the institution," forgoing the sabbatical and faculty appointment in the College of Education & Human Development that he had planned for the upcoming year.

Savoie went on to mention all the ways the university has shaped his life over the decades he has been a part of it, whether as a student or faculty members, sharing how grateful he is to every person who works for the success of the university, especially through the financial difficulties the university is currently experiencing.

"As a two-time graduate of the University and as someone who has spent decades walking these grounds, I carry with me countless memories of the people, the places and the purpose that define this institution. The best experiences of my life have this campus as their backdrop," Savoie said in his letter. "I am confident that the University’s best days are ahead because of each of you, and I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of a place that has given my family and me — that has given all of us — so much."

Here is the full letter from Dr. Joseph Savoie:

Dear friends,

Like many of you in recent months, I have done a great deal of reflecting on our University — its people, its challenges and its future. These are difficult times, and at moments like this, we are called to act in the best interests of the institution. That understanding has led me to the decision to retire effective December 31, 2025. In doing so, I will forgo the sabbatical and faculty appointment in the College of Education & Human Development that had been planned for the coming year.

Throughout my career, I have tried to serve the long-term interests of the University and its people. This decision is a continuation of that commitment.

Being part of this community for more than half a century has shaped my life in ways I could never have imagined. As a two-time graduate of the University and as someone who has spent decades walking these grounds, I carry with me countless memories of the people, the places and the purpose that define this institution. The best experiences of my life have this campus as their backdrop. I am deeply grateful to every person who continues to work for its success and to those who, in these times of uncertainty, have shown care and compassion for one another. I ask that you continue to do this as the University works to address its fiscal realities and ensure stability.

Serving my alma mater for 17 years as its president remains one of the greatest honors of my life. I am confident that the University’s best days are ahead because of each of you, and I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of a place that has given my family and me — that has given all of us — so much.

With gratitude,

Dr. Joseph Savoie

President Emeritus

